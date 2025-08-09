Open Menu

AJK PM Advises Teachers To Focus On Serving As Role Models In Society

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:35 AM

AJK PM advises teachers to focus on serving as role models in society

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the government would carefully study the proposed promotion formula for the academic staff of the Higher Education Department in the region since its structural impact must be thoroughly examined before any further action is taken

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the government would carefully study the proposed promotion formula for the academic staff of the Higher Education Department in the region since its structural impact must be thoroughly examined before any further action is taken.

Anwaar was talking to a delegation of the Azad Jammu Kashmir College Teachers Association, which called on him in the state metropolis on Friday.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about the proposed “four-tier promotion formula” based on the current number of professors. The deputation also discussed, in detail, the service structure, academic affairs, measures to enhance the quality of education, and other challenges faced by the colleges in the state.

Stressing the importance of moral values, the prime minister remarked that teachers must focus on serving as role models in society.

He assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education and said all necessary steps would be taken in this regard. “We must address the shortcomings in the system,” he said, adding that public funds would be used exclusively for the welfare of the people.

The delegation included the President of the Azad Kashmir College Teachers Association, Prof Tariq Saleem Shah, General Secretary Professor Abdul Rahim and Senior Vice President Dr Zafar Iqbal.

AJK Minister for Higher Education Azad Jammu Kashmir, Zafar Iqbal Malik, was also present on this occasion.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

39 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

24 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

24 minutes ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

24 minutes ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

24 minutes ago
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breas ..

Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO

10 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..

10 minutes ago
 CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extre ..

CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather

22 minutes ago
 AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & ..

AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir