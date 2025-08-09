AJK PM Advises Teachers To Focus On Serving As Role Models In Society
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the government would carefully study the proposed promotion formula for the academic staff of the Higher Education Department in the region since its structural impact must be thoroughly examined before any further action is taken.
Anwaar was talking to a delegation of the Azad Jammu Kashmir College Teachers Association, which called on him in the state metropolis on Friday.
The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about the proposed “four-tier promotion formula” based on the current number of professors. The deputation also discussed, in detail, the service structure, academic affairs, measures to enhance the quality of education, and other challenges faced by the colleges in the state.
Stressing the importance of moral values, the prime minister remarked that teachers must focus on serving as role models in society.
He assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education and said all necessary steps would be taken in this regard. “We must address the shortcomings in the system,” he said, adding that public funds would be used exclusively for the welfare of the people.
The delegation included the President of the Azad Kashmir College Teachers Association, Prof Tariq Saleem Shah, General Secretary Professor Abdul Rahim and Senior Vice President Dr Zafar Iqbal.
AJK Minister for Higher Education Azad Jammu Kashmir, Zafar Iqbal Malik, was also present on this occasion.
