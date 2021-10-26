Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

PTI MPA Nazeer Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan has launched a week-long massive campaign to highlight longstanding issue of Kashmir and to expose Indian brutalities in occupied valley against unarmed civilians

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :PTI MPA Nazeer Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan has launched a week-long massive campaign to highlight longstanding issue of Kashmir and to expose Indian brutalities in occupied valley against unarmed civilians.

Talking to APP, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking the charge started campaign for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people according to the United Nations Organization (UNO) resolution and raise the voice on every forum which shows that Pakistan stands with Kasmiri people.

The observance of the black day has highlighted the Kashmir issue in the whole world where the people of Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference and other Kashmiri leaders mark protest against Indian atrocities and state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir which caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people while thousands have been injured, Nazeer Abbassi stated.

Nazeer Abbassi said that the world has witnessed that Indian state terrorism, extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented restrictions in freedom of speech, fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations, custodial torture and deaths, enforced disappearances and moreover the occupation forces did not allow the people to take part in the funeral prayer and burial of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

He stated that despite the barbarisms of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, India is unable to break the will of the Kashmiri people, we would continue our support with the Kashmiri people till the resolve of the issue, adding the MPA said.

Nazeer Abbasi said that we would organize walks, rallies in connection with the Indian occupation on Kashmir and would also make a human chain on Kohala bridge which is a junction of Hazara, Punjab and Kashmir.