UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stands Behind Kashmiris Till Solution Of Issue: Nazeer Abbassi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:27 PM

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

PTI MPA Nazeer Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan has launched a week-long massive campaign to highlight longstanding issue of Kashmir and to expose Indian brutalities in occupied valley against unarmed civilians

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :PTI MPA Nazeer Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan has launched a week-long massive campaign to highlight longstanding issue of Kashmir and to expose Indian brutalities in occupied valley against unarmed civilians.

Talking to APP, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking the charge started campaign for the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people according to the United Nations Organization (UNO) resolution and raise the voice on every forum which shows that Pakistan stands with Kasmiri people.

The observance of the black day has highlighted the Kashmir issue in the whole world where the people of Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference and other Kashmiri leaders mark protest against Indian atrocities and state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir which caused the deaths of hundreds of innocent people while thousands have been injured, Nazeer Abbassi stated.

Nazeer Abbassi said that the world has witnessed that Indian state terrorism, extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented restrictions in freedom of speech, fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations, custodial torture and deaths, enforced disappearances and moreover the occupation forces did not allow the people to take part in the funeral prayer and burial of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

He stated that despite the barbarisms of Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, India is unable to break the will of the Kashmiri people, we would continue our support with the Kashmiri people till the resolve of the issue, adding the MPA said.

Nazeer Abbasi said that we would organize walks, rallies in connection with the Indian occupation on Kashmir and would also make a human chain on Kohala bridge which is a junction of Hazara, Punjab and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Punjab Prayer

Recent Stories

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

3 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

5 minutes ago
 Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese S ..

Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese Ships Passage Muscle-Flexing

6 minutes ago
 Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero E ..

Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero Emission Target - Government

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.