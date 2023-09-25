Preparations afoot across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) with full religious zeal, fervor

Brisk preparations are afoot with great religious enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, falling on September 29 (Friday)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) : SEPTEMBER 25 (APP)::Brisk preparations are afoot with great religious enthusiasm, religious zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi ul Awwal, falling on September 29 (Friday).



In all 10 AJK districts, the cities and towns streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers are being beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about the celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet – Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milar-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. At night all private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The most sacred day in Islamic history will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as in the Indian-occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir and for the liberation all the occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Palestine and the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and ‘Mahaafil-e-Milad’ will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sacred day. Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber, Jhelum valley and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy prophet – Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for his great and remarkable services for giving the right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty, particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam. It will be the day of renewal of the pledge that best way for the Muslims to get rid, is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah Almighty and the sayings of the Holy prophet – Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future here and hereafter.

In this lake city of Mirpur, various eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day. All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road . A large number of people from all walks of life will join the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion. Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places on the route of the Milaad procession will pay glorious tributes to the Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

The milk and soft drinks sabeels will be set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district. Cooked food will be distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad un nabi (PBUH).