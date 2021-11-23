(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The World Kashmir Awareness Forum, a Washington-based advocacy group, has condemned the arrest of Khurram Parvez, a leading human rights activist in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under a draconian anti-terrorism law, and called for his release.

"Our thoughts are with Khurram Parvez and his family following this unlawful arrest," the forum said in a statement issued Monday night.

Khurram Parvez has been accused of "terror-funding" and "conspiracy".

India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him after raids at his home and office in Srinagar, causing global outrage against India's action.

Parvez, 42, is the programme coordinator for a widely respected rights group in the disputed territory, the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), and chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).

Activists and others on social media have called the arrest an attempt to "silence and punish human rights defenders".

"I'm hearing disturbing reports that Khurram Parvez was arrested today in Kashmir...", tweeted Mary Lawlor, the UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders.

"He's not a terrorist, he's a Human Rights Defender," she added.

In its statement, the World Kashmir Awareness Forum called Parvez's arrest under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) "heinous", saying, "This act has been used by Indian forces to harass, assault and imprison Kashmir's human rights activists, political leaders, and journalists.

"Such actions by the NIA are politically motivated and are part of the Indian government's attempt to further silence Kashmiri voices," it said.

"As these heinous acts against the indigenous people of Kashmir and Jammu continue, the resiliency of the local people and the hope they have for self-determination grows stronger.

"It is imperative we stop the Indian government's attack on free speech in the region and we urge the government and international community to ensure that rights activists, political leaders, and local journalists are allowed to work freely and without harassment.

"We also demands an impartial probe of the arrest of Khurram Parvez by a neutral agency, like the United Nations" the forum added.