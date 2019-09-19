Residents continue to suffer as valley remains under siege

People continue to suffer immensely as the Kashmir valley continues to remain under strict military lockdown for the 46th consecutive day, Thursday in India occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :People continue to suffer immensely as the Kashmir valley continues to remain under strict military lockdown for the 46th consecutive day, Thursday in India occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the heavy deployment of Indian troops has created an atmosphere of fear, forcing the people to remain indoors. The continued blockade of the valley has aggravated the situation to an alarming proportion.

The residents confined to their homes are facing difficulties in meeting their daily needs.

The shortage of essential commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines is adding to the miseries of the people and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

All markets, business establishments, shops and educational institutions remain shut while transport is off the road in the valley. The occupation authorities continue to snap the means of communications including internet and mobile phone services and keep tv channels closed in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu.