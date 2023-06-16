UrduPoint.com

Shujaat For Strong Steps To Effectively Raise Kashmir Issue At The International Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry met with President of Pakistan Muslim League Q and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the federal metropolis on Friday and discussed the latest situation and on going Kashmir Freedom Movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present on this occasion.

Both the leaders discussed, in length. the latest Occupied Jammu Kashmir internal human rights situation besides on going Kashmir Freedom Movement in the occupied valley.

The two leaders also discussed the political situation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that strong steps have to be taken to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level, the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The international community should take notice of the Indian government's atrocities in Occupied Kashmir,he said.

President of Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has made Azad Kashmir a base camp of freedom in a true sense.He said we should play our full role to stop the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

On this occasion, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry prayed for his health recovery.

