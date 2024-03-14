State-run BoAJK Achieves Remarkable Financial Success In AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:09 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The State-run Bank of Azad Jammu Kashmir (BoAJK) has achieved a remarkable milestone in the financial sector securing an operating profit of Rs. 1.111 billion during the year 2023.
In a statement released to the media, President and Chief Executive Officer Shahid Shahzad Mir highlighted the successful business results achieved by the Bank in December 2023.
The board, after a thorough review of the institution's records and accounts, approved the presented performance. Additionally, measures for future success and development were discussed, with optimism that the Bank will not only meet its targets but exceed them.
This impressive financial performance was unveiled during the 73rd Board of Directors meeting chaired by Khan Abdul Majid Khan, AJK Minister of Finance and Cooperatives, who leads the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairman applauded the Bank's consistent growth and profitability, attributing it to consumer confidence despite limited resources compared to commercial banks.
He expressed his commitment to enhancing the Bank's position as a top financial institution in Azad Jammu Kashmir, aiming to deliver exceptional services and achieve outstanding business results.
