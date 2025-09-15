Open Menu

ADNOC L&S Deploys AI To Optimise UAE Petroleum Ports Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) ADNOC Logistics and Services, announced today it has deployed the first AI-powered Smart Port Solution in the GCC to optimise petroleum port operations.

The solution streamlines resource allocation and enables real-time tracking of marine activities to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhances sustainability across ADNOC L&S’ petroleum ports in the UAE.

The innovative solution, developed by Innovez One, a leading provider of a port management information system (PMIS), reduces vessel turnaround time by up to 90%, cutting service sourcing time from three hours to just 45 seconds.

By saving 3,000 hours annually, the solution is expected to deliver $950,000 (AED3.5 million) in operational savings by 2028. The solution also increases jetty utilisation by 20%, improving overall port efficiency, which is projected to deliver a 10% improvement in vessel management.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “The deployment of the smart port solution across our petroleum ports in the UAE, underscores our commitment to harnessing AI, as we continue to invest in innovation to optimise our operations and drive further value for our business and customers.

This advanced AI solution, now deployed across key ADNOC L&S petroleum ports, including Das, Zirku, Mubaraz, Ruwais, and Jebel Dhana, reinforces the Company’s position as a leader in digital transformation.

David Yeo, CEO of Innovez One, commented, “Our collaboration with ADNOC L&S is a testament to the transformative power of AI in global energy logistics. By optimising operational workflows, we’re not only improving efficiency but also contributing to ADNOC L&S’s sustainability goals, helping make the UAE’s petroleum ports a global benchmark for smart operations.”

ADNOC L&S’s continuous rollout of innovative AI technologies underscores its commitment to operational excellence and long-term sustainability, aligning with its strategy for growth and efficiency in the energy logistics sector.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

10 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

11 hours ago
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

11 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolen ..

UAE Ministry of Defence delegation offers condolences on passing of Awad Mohamme ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Sco ..

Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes in Scottsdale

12 hours ago
 India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wi ..

India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul

12 hours ago
 'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book o ..

'Life Taught Me': Mohammed bin Rashid's New Book offers guiding reference for ge ..

12 hours ago
 US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

US sanctions Sudanese armed group leader, militia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East