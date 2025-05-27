Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today met with His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed welcomed Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, wishing him continued health and well-being, and expressed deep appreciation for his efforts and Al-Azhar’s vital role in promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect. He praised Al-Azhar’s efforts to convey the true essence of islam, grounded in the values of goodness, coexistence, and harmony.

The meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, highlighted the UAE’s commitment to advancing shared human values and fostering a culture of coexistence and intercultural dialogue.

Discussions also underscored the country’s efforts to promote peace, understanding, and rapprochement on a global scale.

The meeting also highlighted the vital role of media in promoting authentic Islamic and Arab values and in countering harmful narratives that target young people.

Participants stressed the importance of equipping media professionals to confront such challenges, underscoring the media’s influence in shaping societies and safeguarding cultural and ethical foundations.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar praised the UAE’s prominent role in this regard, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on both Arab and international levels.

He also commended the UAE’s efforts in advancing the values of Islam, and its contributions to promoting peace and development through an approach rooted in human dignity, compassion, and the pursuit of collective well-being.

His Eminence also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued attention to issues facing the Islamic world, noting that its support reflects a longstanding commitment to solidarity with its brethren, foremost among them, the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.

The meeting was also attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.