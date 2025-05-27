Ahmed Bin Mohammed Meets With Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today met with His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit.
H.H. Sheikh Ahmed welcomed Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, wishing him continued health and well-being, and expressed deep appreciation for his efforts and Al-Azhar’s vital role in promoting tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect. He praised Al-Azhar’s efforts to convey the true essence of islam, grounded in the values of goodness, coexistence, and harmony.
The meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, highlighted the UAE’s commitment to advancing shared human values and fostering a culture of coexistence and intercultural dialogue.
Discussions also underscored the country’s efforts to promote peace, understanding, and rapprochement on a global scale.
The meeting also highlighted the vital role of media in promoting authentic Islamic and Arab values and in countering harmful narratives that target young people.
Participants stressed the importance of equipping media professionals to confront such challenges, underscoring the media’s influence in shaping societies and safeguarding cultural and ethical foundations.
The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar praised the UAE’s prominent role in this regard, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on both Arab and international levels.
He also commended the UAE’s efforts in advancing the values of Islam, and its contributions to promoting peace and development through an approach rooted in human dignity, compassion, and the pursuit of collective well-being.
His Eminence also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued attention to issues facing the Islamic world, noting that its support reflects a longstanding commitment to solidarity with its brethren, foremost among them, the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.
The meeting was also attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.
Recent Stories
On Youm-e-Takbeer, PM Shehbaz vows economic strength, national unity
Egypt, Spain call for ceasefire, implementing two-state solution
China opens employment opportunities for Pakistan
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting cap ..
Girl’s body recovered from canal
Modi's provocative remarks against Pakistan serious violation of UN Charter: Pro ..
Two Pakistanis are among 57 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New Y ..
Coordination committee meeting highlights efforts to enhance security public ser ..
Unidentified man killed by train
Nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ..
Blind murder case of 2024 solved
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Presight, AIQ to enhance AI solutions, digital transformation18 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Spain call for ceasefire, implementing two-state solution18 minutes ago
-
Presight reinforces UAE AI leadership at World Utilities Congress18 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors33 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting capabilities33 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights Sectoral Business Groups’ role as key partners in driving private secto ..1 hour ago
-
Bahraini Minister of Information highlights evolving media ties with UAE1 hour ago
-
Russia discusses prospects for geo-economic development of Arctic1 hour ago
-
Friday 6th June first day of Eid Al Adha in UAE: Presidential Court1 hour ago
-
Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show kicks off tomorrow at Expo Sharjah1 hour ago
-
Technology Innovation Institute develops new drone technology to detect hidden water leaks from sky1 hour ago