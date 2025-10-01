Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 11th edition of World Green Economy Summit in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, inaugurated the 11th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai. The summit, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), is being held this year under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’.

The opening speech was delivered by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO. The summit also saw keynote speeches by Sauli Niinistö, Former President of Finland; Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a host of ministers, senior officials and dignitaries besides experts and specialists in the fields of economy, energy, climate action and sustainability, and more than 100 speakers from around the world.

In his opening speech, Al Tayer said that the summit continues the UAE’s pioneering role and continuous efforts in global climate action. He noted that this year’s theme is a roadmap for inclusive, equitable and forward-looking climate action. He emphasised that innovation is the key driver for developing efficient and sustainable solutions that address climate challenges and achieve sustainable climate practices that anticipate and shape the future.

The summit will showcase inspiring stories of how to harness innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor emissions and predict climate risks. It will also discuss the role of the internet of Things (IoT) in improving resource efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing climate resilience and how Big Data drives decision-making.

Al Tayer stated: “Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE was ranked second globally and first regionally in AI in 2025, according to a recent report by the Technology Resource Group (TRG), a US-based data centre solutions provider. AI is expected to contribute approximately AED350 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, equivalent to 14% of its GDP.

This underscores the importance of providing robust, resilient and sustainable infrastructure. Clean and renewable energy has become a fundamental pillar of the new global economy. In the first quarter of 2025, the global green economy reached $7.9 trillion, with revenue exceeding $5 trillion for the first time. It is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 15.6%, reaching $30 trillion by 2033.”

Al Tayer explained that investment in the low-carbon energy transition grew by 11% to a record $2.1 trillion in 2024, according to specialised global reports. This momentum underscores the global shift to clean and renewable energy. Renewable generation capacity is expected to grow by 84% in the five years up to 2030, before doubling by 2050.

“In Dubai, we have not only contributed to this transformation but led it and exceeded our targets, with clean energy reaching 21.5% of the energy mix. Today, we mark the 10th anniversary of launching the first project under the independent power producer (IPP) model at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park. It is a global model of our commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. We are pleased to announce that by 2030, the solar park will exceed 8,000 MW (originally planned at 5,000 MW) and reduce carbon emissions by more than 8.5 million tonnes annually, bringing the share of clean energy to 36%, up from the original plan of 25%.

Through the adoption of new technologies such as AI and sun tracking, we have doubled the efficiency of photovoltaic (PV) panels at projects in the solar park from 11% to 24%, increasing production without additional land. The area required to produce 100 MW has been reduced from two square kilometres to just one, underscoring innovation’s role in accelerating the transition toward a sustainable future,” Al Tayer highlighted.

He added that innovation also extends to energy storage, vital for the stability of electrical grids reliant on renewable resources. In Dubai, DEWA is keeping pace with this development through the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which hosts the world’s largest thermal energy storage capacity. The seventh phase of the solar park will generate 2,000 MW using photovoltaic panels and include a 1,400 MW battery storage system with a six-hour capacity, enhancing grid flexibility and efficiency.

“Accelerating the transition to sustainable energy requires integrated funding. Sustainable finance is growing globally through green bonds, blended finance and investments aligned with climate goals. Climate adaptation and resilience are also key priorities in the next phase. Some effects of climate change are already here, and the challenge is in our preparedness.

This requires early warning systems, nature-based solutions and investments in resilient infrastructure capable of coping with an increasingly variable environment. But who are the real changemakers and builders of tomorrow? They are our youths – the driving force behind the green economy transformation. Young people are driving innovation, launching start-ups and creating climate friendly technologies. It is our responsibility as institutions, communities and nations to empower them to shape a better, more sustainable and inclusive future,” Al Tayer added.

“Thanks to the vision of our leadership, the UAE is leading this transformation through pioneering institutions such as the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), at the forefront of global efforts for a low-carbon green model. The WGEO, with 91 member countries, has mobilised governments, the private sector, academia and international organisations to drive green economy projects.

“This year, we organised the first edition of the Regional Green Economy Forum 2025 on carbon-neutral cities, held in Morocco, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The theme of the forum was ‘Empowering African Cities: Paving the Path to Carbon Neutrality’. WGEO is implementing the Carbon Neutral Cities initiative with the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa, enabling African cities to lead in low-carbon, climate-resilient development. Together, with determination, ambition and shared goals, we can create a prosperous future to proudly pass on to generations to come,” Al Tayer said.

Sauli Niinistö, Former President of Finland, said: “Finland’s journey towards sustainability is deeply rooted in our history and geography. As a northern nation, we have long depended on our forests, our waters and our clean environment. Protecting them has never been only an environmental duty – it has been the basis of our well-being. For us, sustainability is not an option; it is a necessity. That is why Finland has set the ambitious climate goal to become carbon neutral by 2035. We are pursuing this through three paths: clean energy, the circular economy and sustainable land use.

“Our lesson is simple: ambitious goals are not an obstacle to competitiveness – they are a catalyst. Clean energy and sustainable practices are drivers of new growth and employment. But no country can succeed alone. Global cooperation is needed to drive the green economy agenda. Neither can it be done in silos. Together, the seven pillars of this year’s World Green Economy Summit form a comprehensive framework: innovation enables solutions, policy and finance scale them, while equity, resilience and youth engagement ensure they are just, inclusive and future-oriented.”

“We should approach the transition to a green economy as an investment in our shared future. The task before us is to advance prosperity so that it does not consume the very foundations of our well-being. This requires partnerships between governments, the private sector and civil society. It requires that we trust in open markets, and also guide them with clear rules and predictable frameworks. It requires that we invest in research and innovation,” he added.

In her keynote speech, Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that to build a sustainable and inclusive future, we need to rethink our current economic system and adopt climate-friendly solutions that foster long-term economic growth. This is the core of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, a pan-governmental action plan to drive the decarbonisation of our economy.

The UAE’s approach is both climate-positive and growth-oriented. From building the world’s largest solar plants to pioneering clean nuclear energy at Barakah and converting millions of tonnes of waste into clean power through the Warsan Waste-to-Energy Plant, the UAE is consistently moving towards a clean energy future, while also creating new economic opportunities.

She added that the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future can only be realised by initiating a whole-of-society approach. From encouraging sustainable practices at a local level to nurturing a new generation of climate leaders, grassroots community action is the true engine of real change. Bringing people and sectors together on the domestic front must be complemented by unifying efforts on a global level.

Dr Al Dahak further clarified that the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE) is a powerful platform to accelerate the transition towards the green economy. Sharing knowledge and best practices, and fostering partnerships will empower nations to implement their NDCs and build a more sustainable and inclusive global economy, she said.

In a speech titled, ‘Tweeting for Change’, Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions, spoke about the role of young people and social media platforms in combating climate and environmental challenges worldwide. She noted that a survey conducted by the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change in 2008 revealed that 11% of Arab youths were interested in climate issues. This percentage has risen to 68% since, according to the latest survey.

“In the heart of Abu Dhabi, where sea meets sand, mangrove forests stand as witnesses to the beauty and generosity of nature. These forests are not just trees … but shields protecting the coasts, and homes sheltering birds and other creatures. But like many environmental treasures, they faced the threat of decline due to expansion and human pressure.

Here, Emirati men and women – volunteers, students and families – stepped forward. They participated in afforestation campaigns, planted thousands of mangrove trees and shared their pictures through social media to tell the world: we are not only speaking about sustainability, but we are also living it. These campaigns were not merely environmental activities, but a clear message that the UAE is capable of building modern cities while preserving its nature and biodiversity,” said Sheikha Dr Shamma.

“Thus, mangrove forests became a symbol of harmony between humans and the environment, and a symbol of the role of the youth in protecting the future. Today, when we speak of mangroves, we are not describing only a natural landscape … we are affirming a commitment: The UAE’s environment is a trust, and we will all work to safeguard it for future generations. And this was not merely an environmental activity, but a declaration of new awareness. An awareness that says we can consume wisely, we can protect our coasts, we can protect our marine life, we can protect our future,” she added.

Michael Pollan, an American journalist and professor known for his books on food, nutrition, nature, and consciousness, also spoke during the summit.

WGES provides an integrated platform for dialogue and the exchange of insights and expertise, bringing together government representatives, private sector leaders, technology pioneers and civil society to formulate practical and actionable solutions to environmental and climate challenges, while exploring new horizons for inclusive green growth.

