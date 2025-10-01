Open Menu

Saeed Al Hajeri Underscores UAE Commitment To Stability, Economic Growth At BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Saeed Al Hajeri underscores UAE commitment to stability, economic growth at BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) NEW YORK, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and the UAE Sherpa to BRICS, participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which took place on 26 September 2025 on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York, affirming the UAE’s commitment to strengthening multilateral action. He also participated in the BRICS Sherpa Meeting, which was held earlier in the week.

During the ministers’ meeting, Al Hajeri underscored the UAE’s strategic view of BRICS as a “uniquely capable bloc that brings together diverse perspectives, forges consensus, and advances credible, coordinated responses to shared challenges.

Al Hajeri emphasized that “lasting stability is achieved through inclusive dialogue, purposeful economic cooperation, and reliable regional engagement.” The UAE reiterated its commitment to continuing to translate agreed priorities into tangible results with India, the incoming Chair, and commended Brazil for successfully steering the BRICS Leaders' Summit.

During the meetings, the UAE stressed the importance of deeper BRICS collaboration in key economic sectors, including sustainable energy and economic cooperation, as these "form the foundations of modern, competitive economies".

