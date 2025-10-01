Abu Dhabi to host ADIPEC 2025 on November 3

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Against the backdrop of surging artificial intelligence (AI), energy demands, new economic powerhouses and a global transformation of energy systems, Abu Dhabi will once again take centre stage as the world gathers for ADIPEC 2025.

From 3-6 November, the event will serve as a global celebration of innovation and progress, uniting the energy ecosystem to deliver the solutions that will power the future.

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 will be held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place during the UAE’s Year of Community, ADIPEC 2025 will spotlight Abu Dhabi’s unique role as a global convener of technology, energy and industry, attracting more than 205,000 attendees from 172 countries.

ADIPEC 2025 will span 17 halls – featuring 30 country pavilions, four specialised industry areas, and 2,250 exhibitors – to connect energy pioneers and innovators from emerging markets and advanced economies, creating a nexus for cross-sector collaboration that accelerates system-wide transformation to unlock long-term value.

The exhibition will bring together the entire energy ecosystem – from producers, policymakers and technology pioneers to investors, innovators and industrial consumers – in a single, interconnected platform. With more than 1,800 speakers and 2,250 exhibiting companies, this year’s edition will unite the breadth of the sector to turn dialogue into delivery, showcase solutions and forge the partnerships that will drive measurable progress across economies, markets and the planet.

Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman, ADIPEC 2025, said, “Meeting the world’s growing demand for energy requires an intelligent and pragmatic approach that embraces all viable sources and technologies, to drive long-term socioeconomic growth. ADIPEC 2025 will convene the AI-energy nexus to unlock the solutions, partnerships and investments needed to build a sector that is resilient, inclusive and equipped for the next era of progress.”

From energy producers to financial institutions and energy-intensive industries, the global transformation of energy systems is guiding the strategies of leaders around the world, including many who have already confirmed their participation at ADIPEC 2025.

In 2025, ADIPEC will present a streamlined conference programme with two comprehensive agendas – the Strategic Conference and the Technical Conference – featuring more than 380 sessions.

The Strategic Conference will unite the world’s most influential leaders, policymakers and innovators across 10 programmes to address the sector’s most pressing challenges, foster meaningful dialogue and incentivise cross-sector collaboration that drives real-world action.

Five new focus areas – Emerging Economies, Natural Gas & LNG, Downstream & Chemical, Diversity, Leadership & Development, and AI & Digitalisation – reflect the breadth of the energy value chain and the critical issues shaping its future.

The Technical Conference, chaired by Haitham Al Jenaibi, SVP Gas and Growth in Upstream at ADNOC, remains the world’s largest of its kind. Organised under two programmes – the Technical Conference by SPE and the Downstream Technical Conference by ADIPEC – it will feature 159 curated sessions led by more than 1,100 experts, showcasing how technical ingenuity and applied intelligence deliver measurable impact and advance global progress.

Thomas Loffler, Senior Vice President – ADIPEC, dmg events, said, “ADIPEC 2025 is more than a gathering – it’s where ambition becomes action and ideas become measurable impact. In today’s complex world, progress depends on harnessing all technologies – from artificial intelligence to advanced low-carbon solutions – and uniting every part of the energy ecosystem. By bringing together diverse perspectives from across geographies and industries, ADIPEC will help shape a resilient, inclusive and high-growth future where energy security and sustainability advance together.”

The ADIPEC Exhibition will host more than 2,250 organisations from across the global energy value chain, spotlighting proven, scalable solutions that deliver impact at speed and scale. Spanning 17 halls, it will feature 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 country pavilions, and four specialised zones – Digitalisation, Decarbonisation, Maritime & Logistics, and AI – creating a dynamic hub for cross-sector collaboration.

The expanded AI Zone will position Abu Dhabi as the epicentre of the global AI-energy nexus, with a live showcase of how AI is transforming energy systems, enabling smarter infrastructure, and driving sustainable progress at scale.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s leadership in pioneering low-carbon innovation, ADIPEC 2025 will launch the new Low Carbon & Chemicals Expo, showcasing breakthrough advances and pioneering innovators in hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, carbon capture, energy storage, chemicals and clean energy.

ADIPEC 2025 expands its knowledge partner network with BCG, Wood Mackenzie, Deloitte, KPMG and Accenture, providing strategic insights across key conference themes. Together, these partnerships will ensure the ADIPEC programme remains the most comprehensive and forward-focused forum for intelligent energy solutions.