Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ACTVET 2025 graduation ceremony for top achievers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) held a graduation ceremony for its distinguished students from Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Fatima College of Health Sciences, and the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, as part of the Class of 2025.

The ceremony took place alongside Expo-Sciences International (ESI) 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi which brings together more than 2,000 participants from 45 countries to showcase their innovations in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, emphasised that the patronage and presence of H.

H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to advancing technical and vocational education and supporting students in their journey toward excellence.

He noted that holding the graduation ceremony in parallel with this international event, highlights the prestige of ACTVET graduates, who stand as exemplary models of Emirati youth capable of making meaningful contributions to shaping the future.

Following the graduation ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured Expo-Sciences International 2025, where he viewed several innovative projects presented by students from around the world and engaged with participants to learn more about their scientific ideas and experiences.