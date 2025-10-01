UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, met in Abu Dhabi today to review the close ties between the two countries and explore opportunities to enhance collaboration.
The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati, where H.H. welcomed the Iraqi Prime Minister as part of his working visit to the UAE. The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation – particularly in developmental and economic fields – in ways that support both nations’ priorities and benefit their peoples.
The UAE President and Iraqi Prime Minister also discussed a range of regional and international issues of shared concern, exchanging views on the latest developments in the middle East. They emphasised the need to establish a clear path to lasting peace and the advancement of diplomatic initiatives that support the region’s security, stability, and development. They also underscored the importance of building on recent international recognition of the State of Palestine as a step towards fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.
H.H. and the Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed the strength of UAE-Iraq relations and their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both countries and reinforces regional stability and security. They also underscored the need to enhance joint Arab action in light of the challenges facing the region.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdulla Matar Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Iraq; along with a number of senior officials.
Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Flight earlier in the day, His Excellency Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with several ministers and senior officials.
