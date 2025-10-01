UAE Possesses Key Elements To Lead New Clean Energy-AI Era: EPRI CEO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), affirmed that the United Arab Emirates possesses all the key elements that qualify it to lead a new era that combines clean energy with artificial intelligence.
He explained that the combination of its abundant natural resources, major renewable and nuclear energy projects, and investments in data centers and artificial intelligence makes the UAE a pioneering global model in balancing economic prosperity with environmental protection.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first day of the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, Mansoor said that the UAE enjoys a unique mix of capabilities and projects such as Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in addition to leading companies such as G42, along with many other major global technology and AI firms.
These, he added, are working together to build one of the world’s largest data centers and knowledge factories. This integration between sustainable energy and artificial intelligence grants the UAE a leading position to guide a new global pathway where clean electricity produces knowledge, and knowledge contributes to protecting the planet.
