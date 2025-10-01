ECI highlights its role as catalyst in enhancing trade, investment opportunities between UAE and Africa

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), underscored the rising momentum of Emirati investors seeking opportunities across African markets, highlighting how ECI is actively enabling this growth through export credit insurance, investment guarantees, and project finance support.

Al Mazrouei spoke during a panel session titled “Capital with Purpose – Financing Africa’s next chapter”, held as part of The Africa Debate 2025 in Dubai. The event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, in collaboration with Invest Africa; a platform focused on promoting trade and investment across the African continent. She underlined that the UAE and Africa are shaping a new era of globalisation driven by sustainable, diversified, and impact-oriented investment.

The session also explored the ‘Capital with Purpose’ initiative as a strategic evolution in UAE-Africa relations with traditional trade and capital flows giving way to a diversified, resilient, and impact-driven investment model. This approach not only unlocks resilient growth but also enhances global competitiveness and creates a virtuous cycle of investment, job creation, and technology transfer.

ECI’s fundamental contribution to this drive was highlighted. As the UAE’s Federal export credit company, it plays a vital role in de-risking and enabling higher-capital participation by providing credit guarantees, risk mitigation, and related financial solutions. This support is crucial for large-scale projects that require significant upfront capital and long-term commitments, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

ECI currently operates in 30 African countries, supporting UAE small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they integrate into continental supply chains, while also backing sovereign-led infrastructure projects.

The company has already closed deals in key sectors such as healthcare, hospital construction, medical fleets, emergency infrastructure, firefighting, technology and data, and green energy- including solar and wind projects. These initiatives are carried out in close partnership with Export Credit Agencies (ECAs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and private markets to co-create innovative solutions.

Furthermore, prominent initiatives led by the UAE to advance sustainable development in the African continent were discussed, with a spotlight on the “African Green Investment Initiative” (AGII). Announced at the Africa Climate Summit, held in Nairobi in September 2023, AGII is a multistakeholder partnership that adopts an innovative approach to climate finance, combining the resources, expertise, and local knowledge of its partners.

Towards the closing of the session, emphasis was placed on ECI’s role in supporting the UAE’s global clean energy agenda. During COP28, the UAE pledged USD 4.5 billion to accelerate clean energy projects across Africa. In line with this, ECI is providing USD 500 million of credit insurance to de-risk and unlock private capital - further demonstrating ECI’s commitment towards global sustainable development.

The UAE's hosting of this second edition comes within the framework of its growing economic and trade relations with African countries, particularly as it is the largest investor in Africa among the GCC countries. Dubai hosted the 2024 edition of the forum, following ten successful editions held in London.