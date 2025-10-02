Austria Inflation Eases To 4% In September
Published October 02, 2025 | 02:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) VIENNA, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Austria's September inflation rate eased slightly to 4% from 4.1% in August, according to estimate released on Wednesday by Statistics Austria.
The rise in inflation was mainly driven by a 7.9% rise in energy costs and 4.7% higher costs for services. prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol grew 3.
8% from last year.
"Once again, the strongest price driver was the service sector, with a price increase of 4.7%" said Manuela Lenk, director general of statistics at Statistics Austria.
Prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose at a slower pace in September, up 3.8% year on year compared with a 5%increase in August, the data showed. Slower price growth was also seen in industrial goods.
