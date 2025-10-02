Open Menu

Austria Inflation Eases To 4% In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Austria inflation eases to 4% in September

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) VIENNA, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Austria's September inflation rate eased slightly to 4% from 4.1% in August, according to estimate released on Wednesday by Statistics Austria.

The rise in inflation was mainly driven by a 7.9% rise in energy costs and 4.7% higher costs for services. prices for food, tobacco, and alcohol grew 3.

8% from last year.

"Once again, the strongest price driver was the service sector, with a price increase of 4.7%" said Manuela Lenk, director general of statistics at Statistics Austria.

Prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose at a slower pace in September, up 3.8% year on year compared with a 5%increase in August, the data showed. Slower price growth was also seen in industrial goods.

Related Topics

Driver Vienna Price Austria August September October From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

3 hours ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

3 hours ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

3 hours ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

3 hours ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

3 hours ago
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

3 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

3 hours ago
 Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed o ..

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..

3 hours ago
 Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economi ..

Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..

3 hours ago
 Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured p ..

Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis

4 hours ago
 Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Maraka ..

Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East