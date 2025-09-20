Global badminton stars set to compete in Al Ain Masters 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) AL AIN, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Global badminton stars are set to take centre stage at the Al Ain Masters 2025, starting from 30 September to 5 October in Al Ain. The Super 100 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour event will feature nearly 300 players from 38 countries, including five Arab nations, making it a key stop on the international circuit.

The event organising committee announced that former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth will lead India’s challenge in men’s singles. He will be joined by Malaysia’s exciting young prospect Justin Hoh and Indonesia’s dynamic Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo, both hungry to make their mark.

The tournament will also feature top global talent in both singles and doubles, including emerging women’s singles star Anmol Kharb, former World No.1s, and medal-winning pairs across men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles. Besides Anmol, Polina Buhrova (Ukraine), a US Open bronze medallist, arrives with momentum while Indonesia’s Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari, fresh off her victory at the Luxembourg Open 2025, will also be among the favourites.

Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, called the event a “landmark moment for badminton in the UAE,” highlighting its potential to inspire youth and position the region as a growing hub for international badminton.