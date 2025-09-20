Over125 UAE Aid Trucks Entered Gaza Via Egyptian Rafah Crossing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) RAFAH BORDER CROSSING,20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Over the past two weeks, eight convoys carrying diverse Emirati humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah Rafah Border Crossing, as part of the UAE’s efforts to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances, and within the framework of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.”
The convoys consisted of 128 trucks transporting more than 2,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies and shelter materials.
With this, the total amount of aid that has entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Rafah Border Crossing since the reopening of the crossings has reached more than 12,000 tonnns of diverse assistance.
The Emirati humanitarian aid team stationed in the city of Arish, Egypt, oversees the meticulous loading of aid, monitors its delivery through the Rafah crossing, and ensures its arrival to beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip.
Since the reopening of the crossings on July 27, the UAE has doubled its efforts, intensifying humanitarian relief operations to support the Palestinian people in facing the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip. These efforts have significantly contributed to alleviating suffering, easing humanitarian conditions, and providing essential needs to the most vulnerable groups.
The UAE reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, mitigating the impact of the current situation, and standing firmly by its brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip.
