Dubai Judicial Institute Board Of Directors Holds Its Second Meeting For 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 09:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The board of Directors of Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) convened its second meeting of 2025 on Tuesday at the Institute’s headquarters, chaired by Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Judicial Institute.
The meeting was attended by Professor Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of Dubai Courts and Vice Chairman of the Board. Board members, including Counsellor Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, Counsellor Ahmed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee of Dubai, Counsellor Abdul-Moneim Salem bin Suwaidan, Lawyer, and Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director-General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.
The meeting included the ratification of the minutes of the previous Board meeting (Meeting No. 2 of 2025) and reviewed the Institute’s Annual Report for 2024. The report underscores DJI’s commitment to implementing global best practices in judicial training and its ongoing efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global beacon of justice and judicial excellence.
The meeting also addressed future partnership projects with legal and training entities, highlighting the importance of expanding collaborative efforts to strengthen DJI’s presence and its impact. The Board also discussed the new training programs that the Institute plans to launch, most notably the ‘Judicial and Legal Studies Programme for Judicial Trainees – Criminal Track,’ which is designed to cultivate and advance the professional competencies of national talent for future roles in criminal judiciary.
The meeting concluded with a review and emphasis on DJI’s continuous efforts to enhance its strategies and training programs in alignment with future judicial and legal requirements. These efforts fortify the Institute’s position as a leading judicial training and a distinguished legal knowledge development hub. Notably, DJI has been officially accredited as a certified training entity by the National Qualifications Center under the Ministry of Higher education and Scientific Research.
