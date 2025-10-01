Othman Claims Bronze For UAE At World Para Athletics Championships
NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The UAE national para-athletics team achieved a new milestone at the World Para Athletics Championships, currently being held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, as athlete Mohammed Othman won the bronze medal in the men’s 100m T34 race, clocking a time of 15.04 seconds.
The race was highly competitive until the final metres, with Thailand’s Chaiwat Rattana taking first place in 15.00 seconds. Australia’s Rheed McCracken finished second, also recording 15.04 seconds. The UAE’s Mohammed Othman secured third place by fractions of a second, while his teammate Ahmed Nowad came seventh with a time of 15.
59 seconds.
This bronze medal adds to the gold secured by Emirati athlete Thekra Alkaabi, who was crowned champion in the women’s 100m T71 race at the same championship, further strengthening the UAE’s presence on the podium.
The UAE National Paralympic Committee affirmed that this achievement reflects the high level of preparedness of the national team athletes and their strong competitive spirit. It also embodies the great support that sports for People of Determination receive from the wise leadership, further enhancing the UAE’s position on the global sporting map.
