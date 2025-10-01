UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a paramilitary headquarters in the city of Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over this heinous attack, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
