WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendly vehicles

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), being organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) from 30th September to 2nd October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has placed electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility at the heart of its agenda.

In line with Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy 2030, the event seeks to promote innovation and competitiveness in the sector.

The 2025 edition of WETEX is set for a surge in participation, reinforcing its commitment to keeping pace with the growing demand for EVs and sustainable logistics.

This year’s event will host a larger number of local and international companies at the forefront of green mobility solutions across land, sea, and air.

Through its dedicated Green Mobility Hall, WETEX is spotlighting the latest innovations in hydrogen technologies, low-emission fuels, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications that advance EV adoption and support the development of infrastructure, projects, and charging stations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said, “Consistent with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the National Electric Vehicles Policy – and in response to the rapid expansion of the EV market in the UAE and around the world – WETEX plays a pivotal role annually in promoting competitiveness among companies specialising in the EV sector. By attracting the latest technologies, expertise and best practices that significantly reduce the costs of EVs and batteries, WETEX not only enhances the sector’s performance but also strengthens its position against traditional transport, ultimately advancing energy and resource efficiency."

“We are encouraged by the increase in government and private sector initiatives related to sustainable mobility. This momentum is complemented by the heightened awareness of consumers about the importance of reducing emissions and the environmental benefits of EVs. Additionally, we are seeing rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, reflecting a widespread commitment to more sustainable transport choices," Al Tayer added.

Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA is collaborating with Federal, local and private sector partners to build world-class infrastructure that enhances the use of sustainable and green transport, in line with Dubai’s strategic goals for sustainability, improved air quality and reduced emissions.

Global EV sales rose by about 14% in 2024, compared to 2023, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The UAE market witnessed significant growth during the same year due to the entry of new players who established themselves alongside industry leaders on both the domestic and international fronts. Data from Focus2Move website and other reports indicates a record 260% increase in EV sales across the UAE, marking the fifth straight year of growth. In addition, the cost of lithium batteries decreased by 10%, compared to 2023, which contributed to a reduction in EV prices.

WETEX 2025 will showcase cutting-edge solutions from companies harnessing AI and generative AI to tackle the challenges of sustainable mobility. These innovations accelerate electric vehicle production, boost safety and lead to smarter, more interactive and eco-friendly vehicles that use resources efficiently. Such advancements are set to spark transformative, positive changes across this promising sector.

During the exhibition, DEWA will showcase its EV Green Charger initiative, which features advanced infrastructure that includes more than 1,500 charging points across DEWA’s network and licensed charge point operators (CPOs).

DEWA has collaborated with ENOC Group on its Service Station of the Future (SSoF) at Expo City, Dubai. The SSoF is now the only station in the region to provide green hydrogen, hydrocarbon fuels (petrol and diesel), as well as electric charging points. DEWA produces green hydrogen at its pilot plant at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at RTA, said, “RTA’s participation in this annual event underscores the commitment to shaping a sustainable future through the latest innovations and technologies. At the exhibition’s main hall, we are presenting a series of initiatives, including RTA’s strategy to migrate taxi booking services to smart digital applications, the transition plan towards zero-emission buses, and the launch of the Green Fleet Classification System. RTA is also unveiling its annual Sustainability Report and the Public Transport Sustainability Roadmap 2030, as well as sharing updates on the 14th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport, organised by RTA. These initiatives reflect RTA’s vision of developing a safe, smart, and environmentally sustainable mobility ecosystem."

Osaimi concluded, “RTA is also showcasing, at the Green Zone of the exhibition, a portfolio of sustainability-focused initiatives and projects in the transport sector. These include the integration of electric buses within RTA’s fleet and the trial operation of an electric school bus, alongside dedicated bus lanes designed to enhance the efficiency of public transport. Other initiatives on display include promoting the adoption of electric bikes within the delivery sector and highlighting the electric taxis operated by Dubai Taxi Corporation. These efforts reinforce Dubai’s drive towards a more sustainable future while offering a platform to exchange best practices and expertise with participating local and international companies and institutions.”

Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Gargash Group, said, “We are proud of our continued participation at WETEX, a premier platform that allows us to engage with visitors and potential partners while showcasing the latest in electric mobility from Mercedes-Benz. Events of this scale are instrumental in advancing awareness and adoption of sustainable driving solutions, in line with the UAE’s vision for a greener future.”

Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs at the AW Rostamani Group, said, “Our participation at WETEX is a key milestone, allowing us to showcase how ‘smart’ is redefining premium electric mobility by combining performance, innovation and sustainability. By presenting our electric models, including the high-performance Brabus variants, we aim to demonstrate smart’s commitment to providing advanced technology tailored to the UAE market. This participation aligns with the nation’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and reflects our shared vision for a greener, more sustainable future.”

Farouq Khader, Founder & CEO of Charger, said, “We are honoured to return to WETEX 2025 to present Charger – the UAE’s first on-demand EV fast charging stations. Our mission is to make electric vehicle charging seamless, accessible and available anywhere, fully aligned with the UAE’s vision for a cleaner, smarter and more sustainable future. The UAE has established itself as a global leader in the transition to sustainable transport, with landmark initiatives. These frameworks not only set ambitious targets but also create an enabling environment for innovation, allowing companies like Charger to deliver transformative solutions. Our objective is to complement these national priorities by making EV adoption more practical, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to significant reductions in carbon emissions.”

Khader echoed remarks made by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy & Petroleum Affairs in the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, saying the growth of the UAE’s EV sector will be accelerated by open collaboration between the public and private sectors – and by welcoming healthy competition to drive innovation and improve customer outcomes.

“Charger embraces this approach by working with government entities, integrating with national charging networks and aligning with partners across the industry to expand access and enhance service quality for EV drivers. Looking ahead, Charger is advancing plans for a network of fixed charging hubs and deploying enhanced fleet management technologies to support operational efficiency and scalability. Charger is on track to expand to all emirates, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the UAE’s clean energy transition and sustainable transport objectives,” Khader added.

Abdulmuain Al Soufi, Product line manager – EV Charger of alfanar Electric, said, “At WETEX, we are showcasing alfanar’s products and services, and demonstrating our role in supporting the UAE Green initiative and DEWA’s plan to expand the public charging network. Alfanar has a major contribution in shaping the future of sustainable mobility in the middle East by designing and manufacturing complete EV charging solutions that seamlessly integrate with the alfanar ecosystem. These solutions are built to support the growing demand for reliable, high-quality EV charging stations across the region. With the rapid increase in electric vehicles, particularly in the GCC, expanding charging infrastructure has become essential. alfanar has taken the initiative to develop a comprehensive range of products, from 3.7kW AC home chargers for overnight use, up to 480kW ultra-fast chargers designed for highways and intercity stations.”

Rahul Singh, Managing Director of Car Rental Group - National Rent A car, said, “Innovative solutions, including clean energy, electric vehicles, alternative fuels and autonomous transit systems, have become integral to the nation’s sustainability strategy. The shift to electric and zero-emission vehicles is gaining momentum and it is encouraging to know that global innovators are in top gear exploring and investigating newer opportunities in green mobility. The Green Mobility Hall exhibits exciting developments in sustainable transportation, catalyzing a transformative green mobility ecosystem. These innovative solutions boost confidence, supporting ambitious environmental targets and social well-being while complementing economic diversification. With visionary policies, WETEX and Green Mobility, the UAE sets unmatched global benchmarks for striking a balance between economic prosperity and environmental protection. Enhanced green mobility and a decarbonised environment aren’t just milestones but decisive steps to protect the only planet we have.”

Cavaliere Salvatore Scalisi, founder and owner of CMS Management Consulting LLC, said, “At CMS Management Consultancy, part of JO Corporate Holding, we are dedicated to delivering strategic solutions that enable organisations to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success. We do more than provide consultancy – we create innovative pathways that align businesses with global sustainability goals while fostering resilience and transformation. As a proud member of JO Corporate Holding, we contribute to a multidisciplinary ecosystem that includes energy, finance, innovation technology, legal consultancy, training and, finally, real estate – where we hold strong connections and partnerships with some of the most well-known and prestigious companies in the sector. This breadth of collaboration allows us to bridge industries, expand opportunities and support Dubai’s vision of a greener, smarter future. Our participation in WETEX 2025’s Green Mobility Hall is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to sustainable development and responsible leadership.”

Pantea Jalali, General Manager and owner of Info Tech Middle East LLC, said, “At Info Tech Middle East, we are proud to participate in WETEX 2025, showcasing our commitment to a sustainable and innovative future. Our mission is to empower smart cities and industries with advanced solutions in EV charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, IoT, ICT, cutting-edge technologies and robust cyber security. By integrating digital intelligence with green mobility, we help drive the region’s transition toward cleaner energy, smarter transport and greater efficiency. Through collaboration and innovation, we deliver solutions that not only support the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy but also align with global sustainability goals. We believe that technology is the key enabler of progress. Our vision is to create an ecosystem where renewable energy, digital transformation and secure connectivity work together to ensure a sustainable tomorrow. At WETEX, Info Tech Middle East is not just presenting technology – we are shaping the future of sustainability, innovation and resilience.”

Metrobit presents comprehensive technologies and solutions that are designed and manufactured in the UAE, to meet the growing needs in the Middle East.

Hossein Yarmohammadi, CEO of Metrobit, said, “At Metrobit, we are proud to participate in WETEX 2025 under DEWA’s leadership, showcasing solutions that reflect our commitment to the UAE’s vision for sustainable infrastructure. Our EV charging stations, liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems and intelligent EMS platforms are designed for the Middle East and ready to support the region’s clean energy journey. WETEX provides an ideal platform for us to connect with government entities, industry partners and innovators driving the shift to green mobility.”

Ali Simeto, CEO of Ulozi Motors, a green technology company behind the design and manufacture of EVs and charging stations, said, “We are participating in WETEX for the first time and we look forward to introducing our company, Uluzi Motors, to the exhibition’s visitors. We aim to support the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050. With our uniquely designed vehicles for all age groups, we promise you an exceptional driving experience and unforgettable moments. We seek to constantly expand our product range and add high-quality products to our portfolio. Our main goal is to connect our customers with sustainable living innovations. Our company transcends the conventional boundaries of today’s society. Uluzi Motors produces futuristic vehicles of the highest quality, with the consumer and the planet at the forefront of our priorities.”

Elie Nehme, General Manager of SOUEAST UAE, said, “At SOUEAST UAE, we are committed to revolutionising urban mobility with our ‘Ease Your Life’ philosophy. As a part of Elite Group Holding, we are enabled to introduce innovative, sustainable and user-centric vehicles to the UAE market. We are excited to showcase our vision at WETEX, aligning with Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to sustainable development.”

Qiyi Xie, General Manager of Oneroad Automotive, said, “At Oneroad Automotive, our commitment to the UAE’s green mobility vision goes beyond words, it’s embedded in everything we do, We are proud to be one of the few distributors in the region offering a full spectrum of mobility solutions – from fuel-powered vehicles to hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), fully electric vehicles (EVs) and the revolutionary range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs). This diversity reflects not only our global strength but also our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of UAE drivers. At WETEX 2025, Oneroad is presenting two flagship models that embody this vision: the Forthing V9 PHEV, a luxury plug-in hybrid MPV designed for efficiency and comfort, and the Forthing S7 REEV, a next-gen SUV with range-extended EV technology, delivering up to 900km of real-world driving freedom – tested and proven on the UAE’s roads. These vehicles represent the perfect balance of sustainability, performance and premium design, and they demonstrate how Oneroad Automotive is driving innovation to support the UAE’s clean energy future.”