Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, Inc, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City today, in the presence of Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed on Marriott International’s expansion plans in Ras Al Khaimah, which is experiencing rapid growth in the tourism and hospitality sectors, further enhancing the emirate’s position as an ideal destination for tourism, investment, and business.

RAK Ruler also learned about the company's strategy to achieve growth in the region and its pioneering journey in the hospitality sector.

Walia expressed his appreciation for the ambitious vision of Sheikh Saud, highlighting that Ras Al Khaimah has become an exceptional destination in the tourism and investment sectors, thanks to its rapid growth and prominent position in the region.

He also pointed out that the emirate is a key part of Marriott International’s expansion plans in the UAE and the Middle East.