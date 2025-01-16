Saud Bin Saqr Receives COO Of Marriott International
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, Inc, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City today, in the presence of Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).
During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed on Marriott International’s expansion plans in Ras Al Khaimah, which is experiencing rapid growth in the tourism and hospitality sectors, further enhancing the emirate’s position as an ideal destination for tourism, investment, and business.
RAK Ruler also learned about the company's strategy to achieve growth in the region and its pioneering journey in the hospitality sector.
Walia expressed his appreciation for the ambitious vision of Sheikh Saud, highlighting that Ras Al Khaimah has become an exceptional destination in the tourism and investment sectors, thanks to its rapid growth and prominent position in the region.
He also pointed out that the emirate is a key part of Marriott International’s expansion plans in the UAE and the Middle East.
Recent Stories
Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market
Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International
MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - Th ..
Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda
SHUAA secures US$300 million facility from TAEF, NBF
RAK Chamber of Commerce explores investment cooperation with Guatemala
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Tsinghua University
Abu Dhabi Customs launches development of integrated customs operations system s ..
ATRC entities, ADNOC sign R&D partnership to advance sustainable energy solution ..
Masdar City, DCD partner to enhance social well-being, sustainability in Abu Dha ..
UAE President welcomes delegation from Emirates Inventors Association
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market2 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International2 minutes ago
-
World Future Energy Summit 2025 exceeds expectations, says Leen AlSebai17 minutes ago
-
MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - The Government Auditor ..31 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda32 minutes ago
-
SHUAA secures US$300 million facility from TAEF, NBF46 minutes ago
-
RAK Chamber of Commerce explores investment cooperation with Guatemala47 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Tsinghua University1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs launches development of integrated customs operations system supported by AI1 hour ago
-
ATRC entities, ADNOC sign R&D partnership to advance sustainable energy solutions1 hour ago
-
Masdar City, DCD partner to enhance social well-being, sustainability in Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
UAE President welcomes delegation from Emirates Inventors Association1 hour ago