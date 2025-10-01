DIP Angola Signs First Tenant To Open Manufacturing Unit
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), announced that DIP Angola, Angola’s first fully integrated economic zone developed by Dubai Investments, has signed its first tenant.
Trice Chemicals IND. LLC will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility within DIP Angola’s industrial and logistics hub.
This milestone reinforces DIP Angola’s position as a strategically planned gateway for manufacturing, logistics, and regional trade, and highlights growing investor confidence in Angola’s industrial sector.
Trice Chemicals, a UAE-headquartered manufacturer of hygiene, cleaning, and specialty chemicals, will establish its operations on a 26,000 sqm plot in the Northern Cluster of Phase 1.
DIP Angola’s 2,000-hectare development in Bengo Province integrates multiple zones to create a self-sufficient hub, including industrial facilities, commercial spaces, residential areas, and recreational amenities, providing ample space for long-term growth and sectoral expansion.
Omar Al Mesmar, board Director, Dubai Investments International Angola LDA, said, “Signing the first manufacturing tenant marks a key operational milestone for DIP Angola. With Phase 1 infrastructure progressing steadily, the project is ready to provide fully serviced, ready-to-build industrial land for leading manufacturers. There has been strong interest from a range of investors seeking land within DIP Angola, and several discussions are already in the pipeline.
As a replica of the highly successful Dubai Investments Park model in the UAE, DIP Angola is establishing itself as Angola’s premier industrial gateway, offering world-class connectivity, modern infrastructure, and a strategic environment for manufacturing and regional trade.”
The development is expected to catalyze regional manufacturing growth, create employment opportunities, and position Angola as a competitive hub for industrial operations in Southern Africa. Phase 1 establishes core infrastructure, including internal roads, utilities, and connectivity to major transport corridors, enabling companies to set up operations efficiently.
Prathyush Pradeep, Managing Partner of Trice Chemicals IND. LLC, added, “Establishing our first manufacturing facility at DIP Angola marks an exciting step in Trice Chemicals’ growth strategy. The project’s infrastructure, strategic location, and forward-looking vision provide the perfect platform to enhance our regional operations and support Angola’s industrial development.”
Strategically located 50 km from Luanda, Angola’s capital, DIP Angola offers easy access to national and international markets, including 23 km from the seaport and 4 km from the free zone and upcoming export port, providing direct connectivity to global trade routes. Phase 1 is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs, contributing to workforce development and supporting the country’s industrial growth strategy.
Recent Stories
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA
Public trust key to policing: CPO
GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner
ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations
Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC
Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tribu ..
Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders
Murderer at large arrested
IHC instructs AGP to nominate officer for briefing on missing person issue
World Bank Country Director meets Health Minister
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendly vehicles3 minutes ago
-
DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturing unit3 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Sharjah Judicial Council meeting18 minutes ago
-
UAE sets pioneering model in building green economy: Former Finnish President18 minutes ago
-
UAE, Saudi Arabia strengthen maritime cooperation through joint initiatives48 minutes ago
-
UAE President, UK Prime Minister hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments48 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia, conveys condolences over victims of school collapse48 minutes ago
-
UAE delivers new aid shipment to Afghanistan earthquake victims1 hour ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegations from sports sector to review initiatives, development projects ..1 hour ago
-
UAE to participate in Asian Youth, Islamic Solidarity Games1 hour ago
-
UAE participates in African Energy Week in South Africa1 hour ago