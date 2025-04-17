OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Youth Ambassadors participating in the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai are articulating the national vision of empowering young talent and enhancing their presence on the global stage. Through their active roles, they highlight the Emirati identity and reinforce the UAE’s position as a beacon of tolerance, innovation, and cultural dialogue.

The Emirati Youth Ambassadors are proudly carrying the spirit of the nation and bringing its story to life on the global stage. Of the 46 Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka, 24 are Emirati, guiding guests through the UAE’s innovations, heritage, and global partnerships. Alongside their 20 Japanese and two Japan-based peers, and fluent in seven languages – Arabic, Japanese, English, Korean, Tagalog, French and Mandarin – they transform every visit into a moment of genuine connection and discovery. Together, this passionate team embodies the values of openness, ambition, and partnership that define the UAE.

A group of the UAE youth ambassadors told the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of their participation in this global event, that their presence at the national pavilion represents a unique opportunity to present a realistic image of the aspirations and achievements of Emirati youth and contribute to fostering cultural and intellectual dialogue with people from around the world.

Ahmed Al Derai, a youth ambassador at the UAE Pavilion, said that his participation at Expo Osaka is a continuation of his academic and professional journey, which began in Japan and continued at the UAE Space Agency. He noted that sharing the country’s experience in the space sector with a global audience through the "Space Exploration" section helps raise awareness of the UAE's scientific capabilities and reflects how scientific progress is deeply connected to the country’s cultural identity.

He also mentioned that the UAE Pavilion will soon host specialised dialogue events focused on the space sector, with the participation of experts from various countries, aiming to explore opportunities for international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

He expressed his commitment to promoting cultural dialogue by drawing on his experience in the space field and raising awareness about the UAE Space Agency.

Sarah Al Sayari, one of the youth ambassadors at the pavilion, spoke about the training programme undergone by the 46-member team — including 24 Emiratis — one month prior to the launch of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai. The training covered various areas such as protocol, visitor engagement techniques, and emergency response procedures.

She explained that the ambassadors rotate between six main stations within the pavilion, where they provide interactive explanations to visitors about the pavilion’s themes and messages in up to seven languages. This reflects the cultural diversity and openness that characterise both the pavilion and the UAE. She affirmed that this participation enhances the ambassadors’ practical skills and broadens their future horizons.

Among the youth ambassadors, Saif Tahnoon emphasised that the intensive training period prior to the start of the Expo enabled the ambassadors to perform their roles professionally — welcoming and guiding visitors through a 15 to 20-minute tour of the pavilion. He highlighted the importance of showcasing the values of hospitality and warmth, which are fundamental elements of Emirati culture. He added that the youth ambassadors help shape a positive and comprehensive image of the UAE for global audiences through their direct engagement and belief in the pavilion’s mission and goals. He also pointed out the strong turnout the pavilion has seen from visitors both within Japan and from abroad.

Visitors embark on a multi-sensory journey that celebrates the UAE’s explorer of space, catalysts of healthcare, and stewards of sustainability through immersive multimedia, art installations, and thoughtful interior design.