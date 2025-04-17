- Home
- Middle East
- UAE Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka contribute to building positive global image for ..
UAE Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors At Expo 2025 Osaka Contribute To Building Positive Global Image For UAE
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM
OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Youth Ambassadors participating in the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai are articulating the national vision of empowering young talent and enhancing their presence on the global stage. Through their active roles, they highlight the Emirati identity and reinforce the UAE’s position as a beacon of tolerance, innovation, and cultural dialogue.
The Emirati Youth Ambassadors are proudly carrying the spirit of the nation and bringing its story to life on the global stage. Of the 46 Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka, 24 are Emirati, guiding guests through the UAE’s innovations, heritage, and global partnerships. Alongside their 20 Japanese and two Japan-based peers, and fluent in seven languages – Arabic, Japanese, English, Korean, Tagalog, French and Mandarin – they transform every visit into a moment of genuine connection and discovery. Together, this passionate team embodies the values of openness, ambition, and partnership that define the UAE.
A group of the UAE youth ambassadors told the Emirates news Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of their participation in this global event, that their presence at the national pavilion represents a unique opportunity to present a realistic image of the aspirations and achievements of Emirati youth and contribute to fostering cultural and intellectual dialogue with people from around the world.
Ahmed Al Derai, a youth ambassador at the UAE Pavilion, said that his participation at Expo Osaka is a continuation of his academic and professional journey, which began in Japan and continued at the UAE Space Agency. He noted that sharing the country’s experience in the space sector with a global audience through the "Space Exploration" section helps raise awareness of the UAE's scientific capabilities and reflects how scientific progress is deeply connected to the country’s cultural identity.
He also mentioned that the UAE Pavilion will soon host specialised dialogue events focused on the space sector, with the participation of experts from various countries, aiming to explore opportunities for international cooperation and knowledge exchange.
He expressed his commitment to promoting cultural dialogue by drawing on his experience in the space field and raising awareness about the UAE Space Agency.
Sarah Al Sayari, one of the youth ambassadors at the pavilion, spoke about the training programme undergone by the 46-member team — including 24 Emiratis — one month prior to the launch of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai. The training covered various areas such as protocol, visitor engagement techniques, and emergency response procedures.
She explained that the ambassadors rotate between six main stations within the pavilion, where they provide interactive explanations to visitors about the pavilion’s themes and messages in up to seven languages. This reflects the cultural diversity and openness that characterise both the pavilion and the UAE. She affirmed that this participation enhances the ambassadors’ practical skills and broadens their future horizons.
Among the youth ambassadors, Saif Tahnoon emphasised that the intensive training period prior to the start of the Expo enabled the ambassadors to perform their roles professionally — welcoming and guiding visitors through a 15 to 20-minute tour of the pavilion. He highlighted the importance of showcasing the values of hospitality and warmth, which are fundamental elements of Emirati culture. He added that the youth ambassadors help shape a positive and comprehensive image of the UAE for global audiences through their direct engagement and belief in the pavilion’s mission and goals. He also pointed out the strong turnout the pavilion has seen from visitors both within Japan and from abroad.
Visitors embark on a multi-sensory journey that celebrates the UAE’s explorer of space, catalysts of healthcare, and stewards of sustainability through immersive multimedia, art installations, and thoughtful interior design.
Recent Stories
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during v ..
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of ..
IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals
Two face disciplinary action under PEEDA Act
Fire breaks out at gloves factory
108-kanal state land retrieved
Khaqan urges to increase wheat price per maund
Religious affairs ministry launches comprehensive training for Moavineen-e-Hujja ..
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme6 minutes ago
-
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance6 minutes ago
-
UAE Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka contribute to building positive global image for ..6 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during visit to World Art Du ..21 minutes ago
-
IFF opens Dubai Creative Centre with perfumery art studio36 minutes ago
-
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy advancement51 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Islamic Bank reports net profit of AED318.9 million for Q1 202551 minutes ago
-
'Fintech & Innovation Summit 2025' kicks off April 2451 minutes ago
-
Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with World Book Capitals1 hour ago
-
AUS, Al Akhawayn University partner to advance Arabic scholarship1 hour ago
-
Sharjah showcases innovation drive at InnoEX 2025 in Hong Kong1 hour ago
-
DoH, STRAC ink partnership to strengthen health systems resilience, sustainability1 hour ago