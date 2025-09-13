- Home
ACP Hosts Book Launch Ceremony Of Syed Kashif Raza’s Poetry Collection “Gul-e-Dogana”
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 11:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, hosted the book launch ceremony of renowned broadcaster, poet, fiction writer, and translator Syed Kashif Raza’s latest poetry collection, “Gul-e-Dogana” at the Haseena Moin Hall.
The event was presided over by veteran journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, while distinguished writer and literary critic Nasir Abbas Nayyar participated as the chief guest.
President of the Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, along with other notable literary figures such as Noor ul Huda Shah, Sadiqa Salahuddin, Tanveer Anjum, Hoori Noorani, Johar Mehdi, and Nasira Zubairi, joined the session and shared their thoughts on Kashif Raza’s work.
Irfan Javed, a celebrated literary personality, presented a detailed commentary on Kashif Raza’s life and literary journey. The ceremony was moderated by Shakeel Khan and Ambareen Haseeb Amber. Well-known journalist Peerzada Salman recited a poem titled “Aainey, Mulaqat, Aur Zindagi Shukriya.”
In his keynote address, Ghazi Salahuddin emphasized the significance of poetry in modern life. Poetry is something to be read in solitude.
Everything said about Kashif Raza’s poetry is commendable. The need for poetry is growing as solitude deepens. Poetry alleviates sadness and is essential to life.
President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah congratulated the author, saying, Kashif Raza has written what he truly believes. His name holds weight in today’s literary landscape. The Arts Council will continue to host such events, including upcoming ceremonies in honor of Meer Sahib and Ajmal Siraj. I wholeheartedly congratulate Kashif on this remarkable book.
Nasir Abbas Nayyar, in his remarks, praised Kashif Raza’s courage and literary insight. Kashif Raza is an important voice in contemporary literature. In literary circles, those who dare to write during ‘forbidden seasons’ gain respect. Kashif possesses both courage and consistency.
At the end of the event, Syed Kashif Raza expressed his gratitude to the Arts Council and all attendees. He read from his new collection, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience. The ceremony concluded with the celebration of Sabir Zafar’s birthday, including a cake-cutting ceremony.
