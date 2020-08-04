UrduPoint.com
AJK Parliamentary Parties To Show Full Participation In Youm E Estehsal Program Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

AJK Parliamentary Parties to show full participation in Youm e Estehsal Program tomorrow

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 04 (APP):The parliamentary parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir state in a meeting held at the Prime Minister House late Monday decided to show their full participation in the scheduled nation-wide 'Youm e Istehsal' (Kashmir Siege Day) programs tomorrow(August 5).

The meeting was hosted by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Other Participants were President Sardar Masood Khan, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi , Special Assistant for National Security Moeed Yousaf, former Prime Minister AJK Sardar Attiq Ahmed Khan, President PPP Ch Latif Akbar, senior minister AJK Tariq Farooq, minister for Health Najeeb Naqqi, minister for education Iftikhar Gillani, Ameer Jamat e Islami Khalid Mehmood, President JKPP Hassan Ibrahim and PTI leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, a press release issued here said.

The foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod Qureshi briefed the Kashmiri leadership about the Kashmir policy and steps taken by the Federal government to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said a special meeting of all the political parties will be held in Foreign Office on Wednesday .

He assured that people of Pakistan are standby with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle. Pakistan will forcefully raise the Kashmir issue and plight of the Kashmiri people at international level, he added.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister called for launching an aggressive diplomacy to expose the Indian atrocities over the globe.

He said Indian expansionist designs is a potential threat for world peace. Indian attempt to revoke 35-A was aimed at changing the demography of the state which clearly contradiction of international laws, he said.

The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the Indian forces aggressions on Kashmiri people.

APP/ahr \932

