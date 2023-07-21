Open Menu

Ex-All Blacks Prop, Former Australia Playmaker To Debut For Samoa

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ex-All Blacks prop, former Australia playmaker to debut for Samoa

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Former All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina and ex-Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali'ifano are set to make their debuts for Manu Samoa against Japan on Saturday to stake claims for the Pacific nation's Rugby World Cup squad.

Faumuina, 36, played the last of his 50 Tests for New Zealand in 2017 and has been named among the Samoa replacements to face Japan in Hokkaido.

The veteran tight-head prop has been playing for Toulouse since leaving New Zealand in 2017.

Leali'ifano, who made 26 appearances for the Wallabies up until 2019, has also switched countries and will make his Samoa debut at outside half.

The 35-year-old played for Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby Pacific championship this season.

Samoa head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said the experience of Faumuina and Leali'ifano would be "really, really big" for his team.

Under governing body World Rugby's eligibility rules, Faumuina and Leali'ifano can switch countries because neither has played international rugby in the last three years.

Japan and Samoa are also due to meet in Pool D at the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September, along with Argentina, England and Chile.

Manu Samoa Team (15-1)Danny Toala; Neria Foma'i, Ulupano Seuteni, Duncan Paia'aua, Tumua Manu; Christian Leali'iafano, Jonathan Taumateine; So'otala Fa'aso'o, Alamanda Motuga, Taleni Seu, Michael Curry, Brian Alainu'uese, Paul Alo-Emile(capt), Luteru Tolai, Jordan Lay.

Replacements: Ray Niuia, Tietie Tuimauga, Charlie Faumuina, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Martini Talapusi, Ed Fidow

Related Topics

World Toulouse Argentina Japan Chile Samoa September 2017 2019 Christian All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

9 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

9 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

11 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

11 hours ago
Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

11 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

11 hours ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

11 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

11 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

11 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous