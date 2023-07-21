Ex-All Blacks prop, former Australia playmaker to debut for Samoa

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Former All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina and ex-Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali'ifano are set to make their debuts for Manu Samoa against Japan on Saturday to stake claims for the Pacific nation's Rugby World Cup squad.

Faumuina, 36, played the last of his 50 Tests for New Zealand in 2017 and has been named among the Samoa replacements to face Japan in Hokkaido.

The veteran tight-head prop has been playing for Toulouse since leaving New Zealand in 2017.

Leali'ifano, who made 26 appearances for the Wallabies up until 2019, has also switched countries and will make his Samoa debut at outside half.

The 35-year-old played for Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby Pacific championship this season.

Samoa head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said the experience of Faumuina and Leali'ifano would be "really, really big" for his team.

Under governing body World Rugby's eligibility rules, Faumuina and Leali'ifano can switch countries because neither has played international rugby in the last three years.

Japan and Samoa are also due to meet in Pool D at the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September, along with Argentina, England and Chile.

Manu Samoa Team (15-1)Danny Toala; Neria Foma'i, Ulupano Seuteni, Duncan Paia'aua, Tumua Manu; Christian Leali'iafano, Jonathan Taumateine; So'otala Fa'aso'o, Alamanda Motuga, Taleni Seu, Michael Curry, Brian Alainu'uese, Paul Alo-Emile(capt), Luteru Tolai, Jordan Lay.

Replacements: Ray Niuia, Tietie Tuimauga, Charlie Faumuina, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Miracle Fai'ilagi, Martini Talapusi, Ed Fidow