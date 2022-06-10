UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Above Rs 44000 Mln For Higher Education In PSDP 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Govt earmarks above Rs 44000 mln for higher education in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 44,179 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budget document issued here on Friday, around Rs 38,729 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes and Rs 54,50 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 290.984 million is allocated for Centre for Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad, Rs 20 million has been allocated for award of scholarship to students from Gwadar -HEC, Rs 70 million have been earmarked for award of 3000 scholarships to students from Afghanistan under the PM Directives, Rs 100 million for development and extension of Bolan University of Health Sciences, Quetta and an amount of Rs 350 million has been reserved for development of Main Campus, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda.

Furthermore, Rs 500 million have been allocated for development of University of Buner at Swari (Phase-I), Rs 350 million were reserved for establishment of four new departments at Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), Khuzdar, and an amount of Rs 355 million have been earmarked for establishment of National Center of Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing.

Likewise, Rs 600 million Overseas Scholarship for MS/M. Phil leading to Ph.D. in selected fields (Phase III) - HEC, Rs 350 million for Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation programme, Rs 150 million for provision of 02 Students Hostels and Transport Facilities for Students of Women University, Mardan, Rs 400 million earmarked for provision of Academic & Research Facilities and Girls Hostel at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

While, Rs 450 million for provision of higher education opportunities for students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II) (HEC), Rs 498 million were reserved for strengthening & Development of Physical and Technological Infrastructure at the University of Haripur.

Among new schemes, an amount of Rs 1500 million has been allocated for strenthining of lab facilities in 05 leading engineering Universities ( UET Peshawar, Taxila, Lahore, Khuzdar and NED Karachi). While Rs 1500 mln have also been allocated for Youth Laptop Scheme, and Rs 350 million reserved for establishment of University of Gwadar Phase-I.

Furthermore, Rs 350 million have been earmarked for Dr A.Q Khan Institute of Metallurgy and Emerging Sciences and Rs 100 million earmarked for establishment of National Cyber Security academy (NCSA).

