UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Military Helicopter Crash Kills Two In Croatia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Hungarian military helicopter crash kills two in Croatia

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Two crew members were killed when a Hungarian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday in central Croatia, a rescue official said, while the search was ongoing for a third member of the crew.

Josip Brozicevic, the head of the national mountain rescue service, said first responders had located the downed helicopter in the Cikola river canyon near central Croatian town of Drnis.

"The bodies of two crew members were also found," Brozicevic told AFP.

"The search for the third crew member is ongoing," he added.

Croatia's armed forces also confirmed the crash, saying it had mobilised a plane and helicopter to help survey the area where the helicopter went down.

Authorities did not give any official information about why a Hungarian military craft was flying in Croatian airspace.

Related Topics

Croatia

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

27 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

38 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

53 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.