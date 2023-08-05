Motorcycling: British MotoGP Grid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM
Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Grid for the British MotoGP and sprint race after qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday: 1st row 1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 2.
Jack Miller (AUS/KTM), 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 2nd row 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), 5.
Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech 3), 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 3rd row 7. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), 8.
Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 4th row 10. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha), 12. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 5th row13. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati), 14. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda), 15. Pol Espargaro (ESP/GasGas-Tech3)