Motorcycling: British MotoGP Grid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Grid for the British MotoGP and sprint race after qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday: 1st row 1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 2.

Jack Miller (AUS/KTM), 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini) 2nd row 4. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), 5.

Augusto Fernandez (ESP/GasGas-Tech 3), 6. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 3rd row 7. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), 8.

Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), 9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 4th row 10. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), 11. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha), 12. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 5th row13. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati), 14. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda), 15. Pol Espargaro (ESP/GasGas-Tech3)

