UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

O'Sullivan Rockets To Sixth Snooker World Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

O'Sullivan rockets to sixth snooker world title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Ronnie O'Sullivan eased to his sixth snooker world title on Sunday, and first since 2013, defeating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the best-of-35 frames final.

The 44-year-old wasted little time in securing the one frame he required after a dominant afternoon session in which he won seven of the eight frames.

Victory moves the enigmatic Englishman to within one of equalling the modern day record of seven world crowns held by Scotsman Stephen Hendry.

O'Sullivan, who reached his first world semi-final back in 1996, set a new record for victories in ranking tournaments of 37.

The Englishman, whose recent record had been poor by his standards, failing to reach the semi-finals since losing to Mark Selby in the 2014 final, said he thought he had "half a chance but never expected to win".

Wilson said he regretted the session on Saturday evening, when he pulled to within three frames, had not gone on longer.

However, he admitted he had wilted completely in Sunday afternoon's session as his hopes of winning the title in his first world final evaporated.

"I am not going to beat myself up too much I am playing the greatest of all time," the 28-year-old told the BBC.

"It was a dream come true knowing I was playing Ronnie in the final.

"You can't respect him too much or he'll walk right over me, which is what happened today.

"I am a fighter, I always will be. I really struggled in the first session and I just relaxed and let the shackles off.

"I'm just annoyed they would not let me play the whole match last night."

Related Topics

World Snooker Poor Sunday All

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

16 minutes ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

4 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.