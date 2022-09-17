UrduPoint.com

Slovak Ice Hockey Season Kicks Off With Defending Champion Takes Opening Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Slovak ice hockey season kicks off with defending champion takes opening win

BRATISLAVA, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Slovak ice hockey premiership Tipos Extraliga kicked off its 30th season on Friday, with defending champion HC Slovan Bratislava entering on a high note.

Despite a slow start, Bratislava had no trouble beating HK Poprad 4-2. Trailing 3-0, Poprad pulled a goal back in the final period before Marcel Hascak's second goal of the night found the empty net to make it 4-1.

The home side managed to get on the board again with 10 seconds remaining, but only to ease the defeat a little bit.

"The first goal was key. It gave us a much-needed confidence boost. However, we produced unnecessary fouls towards the end which could have cost us the game if we did not have a large cushion," Bratislava's new coach Jan Pardavy said.

Last season's other finalist HK Nitra, however, got schooled by one of the worst teams of the previous season HC Nove Zamky, losing 5-1 on home ice.

Having scored twice in the first period, the visitors stretched the lead to 3-1 in the final outing and added two empty-netters thanks to American forward Austin Farley's solid performance with two goals and an assist.

Elsewhere on Friday, the fans in Banska Bystrica were treated to a beautiful scoring fest, witnessing a total of 11 goals in the clash against HK Spisska Nova Ves.

Related Topics

Hockey Banska Bystrica Bratislava Lead Austin Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit before IHC

7 minutes ago
 Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

3 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.