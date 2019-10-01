EC to announce reserved judgment on four applications on October 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Election Commission (EC) has reserved judgment on 4 applications from PTI in foreign funding case which will be announced on October 10

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Election Commission (EC) has reserved judgment on 4 applications from PTI in foreign funding case which will be announced on October 10.EC will announce decision on leaking or otherwise proceedings of scrutiny committee.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza has remarked " if some thing is coming on TV then ignore it.

If any news item runs on TV then how the committee will be responsible.A 3-members bench of EC presided over by CEC Sardar Muhammad Raza took up for hearing case of alleged foreign funding Tuesday.Ahmad Hassan counsel for the petitioner Akbar S Babar and Saqlain Haider counsel for PTI appeared before the EC.PTI prayed that the leakage of scrutiny committee proceedings be stopped.Counsel for PTI said it has been demanded in all the four applications that leakage of committee proceedings be stopped.Saqlain Haider counsel for PTI said our some information are leaked out and this way secrecy does not remain in place.Counsel for PTI said wrong news was got run about scrutiny committee.

The motive behind running wrong news items was to malign PTI. The petitioner is behind running the wrong news.

CEC Sardar Muhammad Raza said what has happened to you during the last five and half year that you are leveling allegation of ill intent.Counsel for PTI said our media trial was conducted on misleading news items.The counsel for petitioner said we are not leveling allegation against committee.

You fix the responsibility. Scrutiny committee stopped from leaking information again even then Akbar S Babar run wrong things on media.Counsel for PTV presented before EC transcript of interview given by Akbar S Babar to a private TV channel.CEC inquired has State Bank written that 23 accounts which are being mentioned are owned by PTILawyer Ahmad Hassan said State Bank has told committee about 23 accounts of PTI.

TV reports which are being mentioned by PTI, their own people have leaked the information.He said PTI is escaping on the pretext of leakage of information.Lawyer Ahmad Ahsan said representation of PTI was present in every meeting of committee.

Committee meeting did not take place if PTI representative remained absent.The CEC after hearing the arguments reserved judgment on four applications of PTI. EC will announce the decision on October 10.