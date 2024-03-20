Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrorist attack on GPA

Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on the Guard Port Authority complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on the Guard Port Authority complex on Wednesday.

In his message, the minister said that the security forces bravely foiled the terrorist attack.

He said that the security forces personnel who thwarted the nefarious intentions of the terrorists are the heroes of the nation.

He said that the nation salutes the brave sons of the dear country who brought the terrorists to hell.

The minister said that the war will continue until the scourge of terrorism is completely eradicated.