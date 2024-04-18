Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Summons Senate Session On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the Senate on Monday (April 22) at 05:00 pm.

The president summoned the session in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

