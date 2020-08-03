03 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least three new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11777 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, some 143977 people were screened for the virus till August 3, out of which three more were reported positive.

As many as 10213 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.