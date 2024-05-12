04 Thieves Arrested, Stolen Mobile Phones Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police have arrested four thieves and recovered stolen mobile phones and cash from their possession during an operation launched on Sunday.
According to police sources, unidentified thieves stole away mobile phones and cash from a mobile shop situated at Shadan Lund in premises of Kala police a few months ago.
The police registered the case number 9/24 against unknown thieves and started the investigations into the incident.
On Sunday, the police solved the case and arrested four thieves Shahjahan, Jehanzaib, Bilal alias Bhoja and Zeeshan Gorchani.
The police have also recovered stolen items and cash Rs one million from their possession, police sources said and added that further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals.
