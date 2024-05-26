PUTA calls on govt to prioritize higher education funding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) on Sunday issued a fervent appeal to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prioritize higher education funding in the upcoming fiscal year.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of education in empowering the youth and steering the nation towards prosperity, PUTA underscores the urgent need for increased financial support to universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amidst mounting challenges of poverty and unemployment, PUTA highlights the youth's unwavering aspiration for access to higher education as a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

The association notes with concern the government's inertia in addressing this pressing issue, despite the electorate's repeated mandate emphasizing the importance of education as a top priority.

PUTA urges the government to break this cycle of neglect and take decisive steps to enhance funding for universities, thereby enabling them to fulfill their vital role in shaping a knowledgeable and skilled workforce for the nation.

Dr. Muhammad Uzair, President of PUTA, stated, "Investing in higher education is not merely an expenditure but a strategic investment in the future of our nation. By providing adequate resources to universities, we can empower our youth, uplift communities, and pave the way for sustainable development."

PUTA calls upon all stakeholders, including policymakers and the wider community, to join hands in advocating for increased funding for higher education in the forthcoming fiscal year. Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to education as the cornerstone of progress and prosperity for Pakistan.