05 Women Sustain Injury As Swing Collapses

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

05 women sustain injury as swing collapses

Five women including two girls sustained injuries as a swing installed at Model Bazaar collapsed here on Wednesday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Five women including two girls sustained injuries as a swing installed at Model Bazaar collapsed here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the swing suddenly fell and four women named Asma, Samia, Mrs Junaid, Misbah, and another unknown woman sustained minor injuries. The injured woman was given first aid by Rescue 1122.

However, one patient with a head injury had already been shifted to a nearby hospital.

