Open Menu

06 Illegal Arm Holders Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 08:59 PM

06 illegal arm holders held

Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and a dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and a dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, City police held Siraj and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 24 rounds were recovered from Shahzad.

Similarly, Bani police nabbed Waji ul Hassan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Waseem Khan. Following operation, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Afzal. Sadiqabad police recovered 01 dagger from Rashid.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rashid Sadiqabad Progress Kahuta Saddar From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accu ..

Police crackdown on criminals, arrests wanted accused

2 minutes ago
 DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

2 minutes ago
 Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman

Palestinian ambassador calls on PPP Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Old Enmity: Man shot dead

Old Enmity: Man shot dead

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

Anti-polio drive to start from April 29

2 minutes ago
 SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murr ..

SSP Investigation conducted Khuli Katchery at Murree Police Station

1 minute ago
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

1 minute ago
 Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, G ..

Search operation conducted in Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid areas

1 minute ago
 CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day ..

CM message on 'World Creativity and Innovation Day'

1 minute ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 2.90m from 146 defaulters in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpu ..

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure

51 minutes ago
 Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news ..

Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan