06 Illegal Arm Holders Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 08:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and a dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, City police held Siraj and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 24 rounds were recovered from Shahzad.
Similarly, Bani police nabbed Waji ul Hassan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
While, Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Waseem Khan. Following operation, Kahuta police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Afzal. Sadiqabad police recovered 01 dagger from Rashid.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons without any discrimination.
