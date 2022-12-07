UrduPoint.com

10 Illegal Arm Holders, 3 Drug Dealers Held During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

10 illegal arm holders, 3 drug dealers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition, knife and sticks from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Ganjmundi police arrested Daniel and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Usama Anwar.

While, Bani police nabbed Sher Ali and recovered knife while iron rod was recovered from Rafiq.

Wah Cantt police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Afzal. Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ismail. Rawat police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Haq Nawaz and same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from accused Kaftan.

Chontra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hasnain Shah.

Kotli Sattian police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Anwar-ul-Haq.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said that arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, the crackdown against illegal arms holders will be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered 1.5kg drugs and 5 liter of liquor from their possession during crackdown.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Rawalpindi Progress Same Saddar All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for â€˜Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

1 hour ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.