10 illegal arm holders, 3 drug dealers held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition, knife and sticks from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Ganjmundi police arrested Daniel and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Usama Anwar.

While, Bani police nabbed Sher Ali and recovered knife while iron rod was recovered from Rafiq.

Wah Cantt police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Afzal. Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Ismail. Rawat police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Haq Nawaz and same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from accused Kaftan.

Chontra police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Hasnain Shah.

Kotli Sattian police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Anwar-ul-Haq.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team and said that arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence, the crackdown against illegal arms holders will be accelerated.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered 1.5kg drugs and 5 liter of liquor from their possession during crackdown.