Open Menu

10 Kg Hashish Seized, An Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

The Excise and Taxation team of district Shaheed Benazirabad has recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from the accused Khan Mohammad Mirali from a car at Sakrand Naka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Excise and Taxation team of district Shaheed Benazirabad has recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from the accused Khan Mohammad Mirali from a car at Sakrand Naka.

The successful operation was carried out by ETO Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Wahab Mastoi along with Excise Inspectors Shafiq Ahmed Rand, Qurban Ali Kaloi and Najeeb Memon, said a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Director General E&T Aurangzeb Phanwer has congratulated the Excise team for the successful operation and expressed hope that they will continue their operation against drug dealers.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Car Sakrand From

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

4 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

4 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

4 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

7 minutes ago
Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

7 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

7 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

7 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code ..

Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code of conduct

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan