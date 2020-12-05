10 outlaws including car and bike lifters held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws including car and bike lifters and recovered two cars, various motorbikes, wine, ice and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police apprehended two accused identified as Irfan and Waseem and recovered two cars from their possession.

Koral police team apprehended two motorbike lifters identified as Farman and Usman and recovered stolen motorbike from their posesion.

Tarnol police arrested a motorbike lifter namely Ali and recovered stolen motorbike and 30 bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested a bootlegger namely Imtaiz and recovered 12 wine bottles from him.

Homicide Unit of Islamabad police apprehended accused Abrar for having 12 bore gun.

Karachi company police arrested bootlegger Riaz Masih and recovered 30 liter alcoholic wine from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Umer Farooq and Anees and recovered one Kalashnikov and 160 gram ice from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.