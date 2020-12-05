UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Outlaws Including Car And Bike Lifters Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

10 outlaws including car and bike lifters held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws including car and bike lifters and recovered two cars, various motorbikes, wine, ice and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police apprehended two accused identified as Irfan and Waseem and recovered two cars from their possession.

Koral police team apprehended two motorbike lifters identified as Farman and Usman and recovered stolen motorbike from their posesion.

Tarnol police arrested a motorbike lifter namely Ali and recovered stolen motorbike and 30 bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested a bootlegger namely Imtaiz and recovered 12 wine bottles from him.

Homicide Unit of Islamabad police apprehended accused Abrar for having 12 bore gun.

Karachi company police arrested bootlegger Riaz Masih and recovered 30 liter alcoholic wine from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Umer Farooq and Anees and recovered one Kalashnikov and 160 gram ice from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Company Car All From ACLC

Recent Stories

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

25 minutes ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

33 minutes ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

1 hour ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

2 hours ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches digital internal voluntary work syst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.