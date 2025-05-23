1000 women to receive EV scooters next month: Sharjeel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh government has decided to distribute electric scooters to women next month. In the first phase of the project 1,000 women will receive electric scooters.

A high-level meeting was held here, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon to review in detail the progress of major transport projects including EV taxis and EV scooters.

Memon said that EV taxis and scooters are not only a source of employment for the youth but also will play a vital role in enhancing women's mobility and improving the environment. He said that the government is striving to launch EV taxi project alongside the distribution of EV scooters among women by June 2025.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Director Yellow Line Zameer Abbasi, and other officials.

The Project Director of the Yellow Line informed the meeting that a key component of the Yellow Line BRT project, the Jam Sadiq Bridge, will be completed by June 2025 three months ahead of the scheduled timeline of September 2025.

He also informed that work on Depot 1 and Depot 2 is moving at a fast pace, and both are being completed ahead of time.

Speaking on the Red Line BRT project while briefing, the CEO of Trans Karachi said intensive work is now in progress on building depots, stations, and the biogas plant.

Sharjeel Inam Memon asked all the concerned institutions to complete the projects timely and of high standards so that modern, safe and reliable transportation facilities can benefit citizens.

He further said that the early execution of the Jam Sadiq Bridge is a good thing, but such pace should be kept on all other projects as well. In the meantime, he underlined the imperative need of at least 500 new buses to deal with the transport issues in rural and urban Sindh.

The meeting also saw a thorough debate on the EV taxi and scooter projects.

The Minister said that since taking over the management of the Green Line BRT project, its performance has improved significantly. Daily ridership has increased from 50,000 to 61,000, reflecting public trust and the success of the Sindh government’s policies.