10th FLF literary festival kicks off at Faisalabad Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The two-day 10th FLF (Faisalabad Literary Festival) kicked off at Faisalabad Arts Council here on Friday.

The literary moot was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh. Director Arts Council Abrar Alam, members of the organizing committee including Asghar Nadeem Syed were present on the occasion.

Expressing views, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh said that people associated with knowledge, literature and arts are valuable assets of the society, who guide the people in the right direction and promote positive attitudes through their intellectual and constructive writings and art.

He welcomed the organizers of Faisalabad Literary Festival and eminent literary intellectuals of the country and said that in the field of knowledge and literature, Faisalabad is a fertile region which has produced reliable names in literary circles.

He termed the festival as a good initiative for the promotion of knowledge, literature and fine arts.

The members of the organizing committee in their opening remarks said that the continuous holding of Faisalabad Literary Festival is recognition of the fact that Faisalabad is prominent in the literary world.

The opening session of the festival was presided over by Asghar Nadeem Syed. A discussion on a topic ‘Saqafti Virsa Ka Takhliqi Azhar Aur Adab Ki Jamaliati Aqdar’ was held by Musadaq Zulqarnain, Noorul Huda, Aqsi Mufti, Sara Hayyat and Sheba Alam.

The first session was books launching ‘ Jahan Abad ki Galian’ written by Asgar Nadeem Syyed, ‘Garoob-e-Shehr ka Waqat’ by Usama Siddique, ‘Harrapa’ by Tahira Iqbal and ‘Nay Naqad Ka Naam Khatoot’ written by Nasir Abbas Nayyer.

The second session was a discussion on ‘ Ikeesvi Sadi Mein Nawal Ki Dunya’ hosted by Muhammad Hameed Shahid. Dr Tahira Iqbal, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer and Dr Usama Siddique took part in the discussion.

Third session was of poetry which was presided over by Khurshid Rizvi. The participants were Abbas Tabish, Afsar Sajid, Hameeda Shaheen, Shakeel Jazab, Adnan Baig, Anjum Saleemi, Saima Aftab, Rehana Qamar, Shaheen Abbas, Ahmad Atta, and Mubashar Syed.

On 2nd day (November 25th) of the literary festival, 11 sessions will be conducted.

The first session will begin with ‘Biad-e-Shaukat Siddiqui’ to be hosted by Dr Zial ul Hassan. Mahmood Sham, Dr Anwar Ahmad and Dr Najeeba Arif will be among the participants.

Second session will start at 11:15 am on the topic of Punjab De Do Maharajay’. Dr Toheed Chatha will be the host while Dr Khola Cheema and Peter Hanas will discuss.

Third session will be on book launching ‘ Makhota’ by Najeeba Arif, ‘Rozn-e-Tashkik’ by Anwar Ahmad, ‘Khushbu Ki Deewar Ke Peechay’ by Muhammad Hameed Shahid.

Fourth session will commence at 12:30pm with a dialogue on Soodozian Ka Dareeshon Say’ between Noor Ul Huda Shah and Asgar Nadeem Syed.

The 5th session will be a discussion on ‘Climate Change Resilience’. Amina Ali will host the session while Dr Zil-e-Maryum and Jawad Suhail and Nazifa Fatima will discuss.

The 6th session will be a discussion on “The Smile Snatchers”. Mian Raza Rabbani and Harris Khalique will discuss the topic.

The 7th session will be a discussion on a Novel ‘Sarse Krane Apnay Khawaboon Mein Say Urr Kar Ja Chuky Hein’ between Asgar Nadeem Syed and Mazharul Islam.

The 8th session will be on ‘ Punjab Likhtan –Day Aju Ka Roop’ to be participated by Sarwat Mohyud Din, Neelam Ahmad Bashir, Zahid Hassan while Tariq Bharri will host.

The 9th session will be a discussion on Pakistani Economy ‘ Umeed Ki Kiran Ya Lamha-e-Fikrya’. Zafar Masood, Dr Khurram Tariq, Ali Khizar and Musadaq Zulqarnain will participate.

The 10 session will be held on ‘Social Media Sahafat Ka Naimul Badal’ to be attended by Rasool Bukhsh Raees, Wajahat Hussain, Hamid Meer Areeba Shahi while Haris Khalique will host.

The 11th session will be on ‘TV Dramas and Nay Amkanat’. Bahroz Sabazwari, Zafar Miraj, Sarmad Khosat, B Gill will discuss the topic and Sheeba Alam will host it.