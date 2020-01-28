11 food businesses sealed

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed 11 food businesses including two pickle and preserved fruits (murabba) manufacturing units over violation of the provincial food regulations.

The purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of hygienic and adulteration-free food as per the Act.

During the special checking camping, PFA had targeted 73 pickle and murabba units in 36 districts of Punjab and imposed fine on five food outlets. The PFA also warned 58 food business operators, out of 73, asking them to improve hygiene conditions.

Furthermore, the authority found 15 units closed in a daylong operation while inspecting 40 pickle and murabba units in Central Zone, 14 in North Zone and 19 in South Zone.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that teams have taken action against them over substandard production, non-compliance of instructions and usage of prohibited ingredients. He said PFA sealed `Al Basheer Food Product' in Sheikhpura and `Abdul Rehman Muraba Walay' for using rotten fruits with hazardous chemicals and rongalite (rungkat) in the preparation of pickle and preserved fruits.

The raiding teams also witnessed poor storage system, tobacco smoking and worst condition of hygiene. The DG said that PFA watchdog teams have discarded 4,000kg poor quality pickle and muraba along with 5,000kg raw material.

In South Region: PFA has sealed three food points during conducted its routine food inspection operation.

According to details, PFA has raided Raza Spices Store in Khanawal and sealed it over proved contamination in red chilli. While, two stores were shut down in Lodhran due to selling expired food items, unhygienic conditions and for not following the food law. The teams have also punished numerous eateries with Rs138,500 cumulative fine.

Similarly, PFA shut down New Hayyat Store and Jamal Store in North Zone. PFA sealed both food points in Chakwal for selling expired food items, poor cleanliness arrangements and non-compliance of instructions. The teams have also imposed fines totalling Rs43,000 in Rawalpindi division and served warning notices for improvement to 167 FBOs.

As well as, the provincial food regulatory body has sealed Pakistan Foundation College's canteen in Narrowal during operation in Gujranwala division. A canteen was shut down for selling carbonated drinks and expired food items.

Apart from that, workers of the canteen did not have medical certificates. PFA officials have imposed Rs45,000 fine on shopkeepers and issued warning notices to 121 FBOs.

In Sargodha division, the authority closed down Saleem Enterprises on account of forgery, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene. Further, the teams have stopped the production of three food joints by serving emergency prohibition orders over violations. PFA watchdog teams also served warning notices for improvement to 60 food business operators.