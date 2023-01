11 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) XENs get promotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has upgraded 11 Executive Engineers/Senior Engineers to basic scale 19 with the approval of the upgradation board.

The officials who were promoted include Xen Construction division Muzaffargarh Engineer Nazir Ahmed Gopang, Xen Engineer Arshad munir Daha attached with MEPCO Headquarters, Mumtaz Ali Solangi, Xen Ahmedpur East division Engineer Shafiqur Rahman Lashari, Xen Chichawatani division Engineer Muhammad Rashid Maqbool, Xen Engineer Khawaja Niaz Ahmad, Xen (Technical Protection) GSO circle Sahiwal Syed Saiful islam Shah, Manager (Demand Forecasting) Engineer Muhammad Sohail Ahmed, Xen Regional Store Sahiwal Engineer President Ahmed Khan, Xen Operations Rahim Yar Khan division Engineer Abdul Aziz Shaikh and Xen Transformers Reclamation Workshop (TRW) Engineer Khawaja Hafeezullah.

All the officers have been upgraded to Basic Scale 19 under Time Scale Upgradation with effect from January 21, 2023.