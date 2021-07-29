UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

111 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

111 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 111 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 20300 in Hyderabad district on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 111 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 20300 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 20300 COVID-19 cases, 19095 have so far been recovered while 450 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 755, of them 732 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1519 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 111 cases were reported with 7 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 270187 people had received first jab while 85998 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, a total of 5531 people have received the first jab while the second dose was administered to 3632 people during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI not believe in hereditary politics: Zartaj Gul ..

35 seconds ago

S.Africa's port terminals restored following cyber ..

37 seconds ago

South Africa's National Defence Forces Chief calls ..

39 seconds ago

Spain's Catalonia extends nightly virus curfew

40 seconds ago

Olympics: Basketball results

46 seconds ago

Germany to Strengthen COVID Restrictions for All A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.