111 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 111 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 20300 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 20300 COVID-19 cases, 19095 have so far been recovered while 450 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 755, of them 732 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1519 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 111 cases were reported with 7 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 270187 people had received first jab while 85998 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, a total of 5531 people have received the first jab while the second dose was administered to 3632 people during the last 24 hours.